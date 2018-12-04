After the loss of a dear son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend, one foundation is striving to raise funds to support the local suicide awareness and prevention efforts.

3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Benefit Sponsored by The Ryan Burns Memorial Foundation

This year’s focus is A Night of Sharing. Sharing resources to help those struggling with depression, suicide, and other stressors. Sharing the personal accounts of suicide and the process taken to overcome the hurtles. Sharing the comfort and sense of family with other community members that have also been personally affected by a loss from suicide.

Bring a family, friend, neighbor, or co-worker to A Night of Sharing this Saturday!

Enjoy a good meal, DJ, Chinese auction, and community support.

Doors at Corpus Christi Catholic Church open at 5pm.

Entry includes dinner and drinks!

Adults are $35, couples will be $60, under 21 is just $15, and kids 12 and under are free!

