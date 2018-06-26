Home Indiana A New Jimmy John’s is Coming to Jasper June 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jimmy John’s is coming to a location on West Sixth Street in Jasper. This project is still in the blue print stage, and no construction or opening dates have been set yet.

The dine-in or delivery sandwich shop offers side options including cookies, chips, jumbo pickles, and have all natural meats that are sliced in every store, every day.

Though no address has been officially set, locals say that Jasper Lumber Company has a sign that they are doing work on a Jimmy John’s at 607 West Sixth Street, which is where the former Marco’s Pizza was located.

