A New Chapter Begins For Former MPD Warehouse

A historic building in Owensboro has been restored to bring new life to the property. It’s been home to a Kentucky buggy manufacturing company and most recently the MPD warehouse.

All 25 apartments are income based, but the developers say, having affordable housing is very important for growing communities.

“First time I was in here it was sort of cut up into office space it was sort of 1970s panel type use,” says Cohen-Esrey Managing Director Tom Anderson.

The company behind the $6.5 million project held a ceremonial ribbon cutting today. That gave them a chance to show how the building transformed into the Owensboro Historic Residences. There are 25 apartment units that are home to working families with a moderate to a middle-class income.

“Having housing that working people in the community can afford, whether it’s housing they’re gonna buy or rent like they do here is an important part to the infrastructure. You can’t have job growth in a community if you don’t have places for people to live,” says Anderson. “We like to say that we create thriving communities that change lives.”

That saying is true for Tammy Taylor who is a new resident at the building. “Everything I imagined a home to be it feels like it,” says Taylor. “Once I got in here it was like whole new doors open and never imagine what was out there for you.”

Amanda Baldwin and her two sons were one of the first families to move into the building. The family couldn’t believe their eyes the first time they walked in.

“I was amazed. I was like I can’t believe that this factory building is like this on the inside,” says Baldwin. “It’s super affordable and I just feel really lucky.”

The company behind the $6.5 million renovations wanted to keep the building’s unique charm so they left the plank flooring, interior brick walls, and large windows.

