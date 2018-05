Home Illinois A Murder Charge Has Been Filed Against An Illinois Man May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A murder charge of life without parole has been filed against Jacob Wilson.

He told police he shot 62 year old Samuel Beth in the head in defense of Ashley Robling, who Wilson claimed was being assaulted.

On April 11th, he appeared in court via video, during which probable cause was found.

Wilson will be back in court on June 21st at 9AM.

