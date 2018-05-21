Home Illinois Multi-Million Dollar Wrongful Death Verdict Entered Against Former Harrisburg Doctor May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

A Saline County Judge has entered a $10,000,000 Wrongful Death verdict in favor of the estate of Carla Burns and against Dr. Brian Burns.

In March 2016, Burns was accused of shooting his estranged wife, burning her body, and then spreading the ashes to conceal her death.

An additional $1 million was entered against Dr. Burns for interfering with Carla’s remains.

The ten million dollar and one million dollar verdicts are believed to be the highest of their kind ever entered in Saline County.

Brian Burns remains behind bars and is awaiting trial on the murder charge.

