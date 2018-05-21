Home Indiana A Mt. Vernon Man Allegedly Shoots Wife During An Argument May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

An investigation is under way after a Mt. Vernon man allegedly shot his wife during an argument in their home.

Rodney Givens got into an argument with his wife Crystal Givens, and then he allegedly grabbed a handgun and shot her one time.

Her injuries are non-life threatening, and she’s currently being treated at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

Rodney Givens was arrested without incident and taken to Posey County Jail. He is being held there without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will have more details as updates come in.

