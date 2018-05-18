Home Indiana Evansville A Lawsuit Is Filed Against The City Of Evansville Following An Accident Last November May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Janae Carter has filed a lawsuit against the City of Evansville and Fredrick McFarland due to their roles in the death of her family following an EPD Chase in November, 2017.

While fleeing police, Fredrick McFarland hit the vehicle that was being driven by Janae Carter, with her boyfriend and their 2 children inside. Barker and the two children passed away in the crash while Carter survived.

Following the lawsuit filing, Sgt. Jason Cullum had this to say about the incident that occurred last November.

“The loss of Prince Carter, Princess Carter, and Terence Barker is tragic. Their deaths were caused by the actions of Frederick McFarland, not the EPD. The investigation into the events of November 29, 2017 showed the officers involved operated their vehicles with due regard for public safety. Their decisions were in compliance with EPD policy, their training on emergency vehicle operations and nationally accepted standards on police pursuits.”

No other information is available at this time.

Comments

comments