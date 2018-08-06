Home Indiana Evansville A Haynie’s Corner Hot Spot is Hoping to Expand August 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A popular bar located in downtown Evansville is hoping their new expansions will accommodate everyone’s needs.

Monday morning’s Site Review Committee Meeting, Mo’s House has announced it’s adding an additional bar that will be able to offer more casual seating for its customers.

The owners tell us that they want to turn the current lounge area set up into a booth setting. Aside from expansions, they are wanting to make the business wheelchair accessible, add handicap bathrooms, and move the entrance so that customers will be able to get in easily.

Though there these plans are still in the design phase, the owners plan to take all the necessary steps in order to implement these changes.

