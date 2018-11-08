Home Indiana A Grand Jury Indicts Former MCHS Teacher November 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A former McLean County High School teacher has been indicted by a McLean County grand jury on rape charges.

Benjamin Woodburn is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female minor back in June. Woodburn was an agriculture teacher but is no longer employed with the school.

McLean County Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough released a statement saying in part:

“It is our policy not to have a comment on any matter in which there are allegations against our students or employees. It’s our further policy to cooperate with any investigation by local, state, or federal authorities.”

