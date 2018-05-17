A Foot Pursuit Leads To The Arrest Of A Man In Henderson

A man is arrested in Henderson after fleeing his vehicle and running from police.

Barry Bugg was instructed to pull over on Green Street upon officers realizing his vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that the HCSO was looking for.

Bugg refused to stop after emergency equipment was activated, until stopping on 10th street and running from the officers. He was then caught on foot during the pursuit. Bugg claimed he ran because he had a suspended license as well as having drugs on him.

A search led to his arrest after officers found marijuana, baggies containing a white crystal substance, and various pills.

Bugg was held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

