A Flight To Remember Honors Veterans in The Community

On November 3rd, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana made its ninth trip to our nation’s capitol.

44News Anchor Lauren Leslie had the honor of following our veterans to capture their visit to the war memorials dedicated to them.

Lauren says that before the sun came up, veterans filed into Evansville regional airport in anticipation of honor flight.

Honor Flight Southern Indiana charters two planes to our nation’s capitol every year. The trip to Washington D.C. serves as a thank you to the men and women who served and fought for our freedoms.

After a joyous landing in the nation’s capital, our tristate heroes were greeted with one of many surprises throughout the trip; a warm welcome from the D.C. area community.

That wonderful feeling was also felt by travelers around the airport, they stopped to pull out their phones, shake hands and in a time where the country seems so polarized it was a moment of patriotism.

The majority of veterans on EVV9 served in what was dubbed the “forgotten war.” The Korean War memorial honors the 5.8 million men and women who answered the call to defend a country and a people they never knew.

Stops were also made to the Vietnam Lincoln and air force memorials. Perhaps one of the most moving moments happened at Arlington national cemetery where “Known but to god” is located, the tomb of the unknown solider is guarded 24 hours a day.

21 steps down, a black mat signifies the 21-gun salute, the highest military honor. Three men from EVV9 had the honor of laying a wreath at the tomb.

