‘A Flight to Remember’ Captures Tender Bonding Moments

The ninth annual Honor Flight of Southern Indiana kicked off this past weekend. 44News anchor Lauren Leslie had the honor of following our veterans to capture their visit to the war memorials dedicated to them.

The trip offers an opportunity for veterans to travel all day with a person who often holds a special place in their heart.

The event brings veterans together from all corners of the Tri-State. Honor Flight was the perfect opportunity for family, friends, and other volunteers to come together.

Christy Norton says, “My dad is like on a pedestal anyway no matter what, don’t start crying. But to me, this is to show even in his younger years how much he contributed and not only that but I look around and I’ve met so many people and heard so many stories and to hear what they’ve done.”

While each veteran guardian relationship is unique–feelings about the trip are much the same

Matt Lutz says, “I’m living over in Japan so being able to come back and do this is really special him serving was one of my motivations for serving as well so it’s real nice to be able to go and see this stuff together.”

Those behind Honor Flight say it’s really just one big family.

Melanie Benton says, “Very special to be with grandpa and spend this time with him. We’ve been looking forward to it for a long time and he’s stayed healthy so we’re excited to go.”

The majority of veterans and guardians on EVV9 all knew one another prior to the trip. Honor Flight says there is a waiting list to not only be on Honor Flight but also to serve as a guardian.

Comments

comments