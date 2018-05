Home Indiana Evansville A Donation To Honor Flight Gives More Veterans A Chance To Visit D.C. May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Toyota made a hefty donation of $42,500 for the next Honor Flight.

The mission of Honor Flight is to provide transportation for veterans to fly to Washington D.C and visit their respective memorials.

The average price for a flight is about $96,000.

85 veterans will be able to attend the flight on behalf of Toyota’s donation.

If you want to learn more about Honor Flight, visit honorflightsi.org

