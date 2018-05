Home Indiana Evansville A Dismissal For An Attempted Murder Charge Of An Evansville Man Is Granted May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The State has asked for a dismissal in the Attempted Murder charge for Donye Morris yesterday and they were granted that dismissal.

He was released from Vanderburgh County Jail yesterday.

The case is still under investigation.

Previous story here:Evansville Man Charged With Attempted Murder

