A Boonville Woman Pleads Guilty To Multiple Charges Of Dealing In Methamphetamine May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Judy A Zentmyer has pleaded guilty to Dealing in Methamphetamine.

She has plead guilty to a number of charges for Dealing in Methamphetamine, as well as a charge for possession of a Narcotic Drug.

These charges are from 4 separate investigations done by the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office starting in 2016.

Zentmyer has been sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 10 years followed by 16 years probation.

