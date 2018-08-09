Make Your Burger A Masterpiece!

We’ve learned how to cook everything from homemade pasta to decadent dinners, but in this week’s two minute cooking class, we’re taking things back to the beginning…

Chef Wess from The Dapper Pig is known for his beautifully grilled and seasoned meats, and this week he’s giving us his tips and tricks for making the perfect burger.

Wess: We’re going to talk about how to properly grill a burger.

GRETCHIN: And so many people do not know how to grill a good burger.

Wess: Correct.





And there’s a couple different schools of thought, and so we’re actually going to do it two different ways.

So, one we’re going to place straight on the grill, and the other one, I’m going to use my flat-top; basically that simulates if I were to put a cast iron on top of my grill or if I were going to put a pan on the grill.

Which, again, there’s no rules against it.

You’re gonna get a little bit different effect on the meat.

The first thing we’re going to do, we’re gonna find the hot spot again, and we’re gonna put this right straight on the grill, and then same thing over here, straight onto the flat-top.

Burgers, we can do anything we want, go wild.

I’ve got some really great kosher salt, a little bit of granular garlic, not powdered garlic, granular garlic.

That’s important.

And some really fine black pepper that we cracked here in house.

So if you want to go ahead and season both of those burgers real quick?

GRETCHIN: How much, just like a pinch?

Wess: Yeah, just some pinches.

GRETCHIN: Or all across the top?

Wess: I go all across the top with the salt.

That one’s the important one, salt is like a magnifying glass for flavor.

GRETCHIN: And you told me, no turning more than once, and I’ve heard that before, but i notice that you’re not smushing the patties either.

Wess: Absolutely not.

We don’t want to take out any of that juice that we paid for.

This guy is gonna cook a little bit quicker because our grill is set to about 650 degrees.

GRETCHIN: I’m not playing, I seriously feel like my eyelashes are melting off.

Wess: It’s called confit-ing when you cook something like in fat.

So you take a little bit like that, get this guy unstuck, he’s gonna be nice and brown.

We’re going to flip him on top of the butter, and that’s gonna help give color, as well as flavor.

GRETCHIN: And decadent.

Wess: Now burgers, you can let them rest as well.

GRETCHIN: And you probably don’t dip them in butter either.

Wess: Uh…

GRETCHIN: I should have known!

I think I like this one better.

Wess: Just a little bit better?

GRETCHIN: Just because it tastes like it has char marks on it.

Wess: Yep!

It’s gonna be more steaky than the other one.

The other one right here is going to be the one we did in butter.

GRETCHIN: I won the challenge, didn’t I?

Wess: Absolutely.

GRETCHIN: YES!

Chef Wess says to zone cook your meat on the grill, so find the hot and cooler spots.

He recommends an 80/20 blend, and says don’t pack the burger too tightly, leave an indention in the center.

Remember to only flip once, and if you’re cooking on the flat-top, you can squirt a little bit of water around the patty, place the cheese on top, and cover it with a sauce-pan until the cheese is nice and melted.

If you’re using a George Foreman grill, make sure you pre-heat, place patties on grill and close for 4 minutes.

After that, flip the burgers, turn the grill off, leave it open, and place cheese on top.

Leave for 1 minute, then rest in melted butter for 1 minute.

And try using seasoned salts, instead of plain; the 44Crew loved the burger with Pink Himalayan Sea Salt!

