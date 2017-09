Home Indiana 96th Annual Fall Festival Munchie Map Released September 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The West Side Nut Club are releasing the 96th annual Fall Festival Munchie Map. Organizers made the release Monday at noon.

The Munchie Map details the menus and locations for over 130 food booths that will line Franklin Street in Evansville.

That’s from October 2nd through the 7th. The foods promise to be unique from donut burgers to brain sandwiches and more.

To help you start planning, the Munchie Map can be found here.

Comments

comments