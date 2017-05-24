9:50 AM Tri-State Weather Update

Widespread rainfall & perhaps isolated thunder now through the morning will give way to more showery weather with perhaps an isolated t’storm later today. Highs will run in the 60s.

Rainfall will diminish tonight.

Totals will run 0.15-0.25″ in the far W to 0.50-1.20″ in the heart of the Tri-State & E’ward. Given surface low track, I pushed the higher rainfall totals farther W as some of the more widespread rainfall is shifting more W, compared to lastnight.

Severe weather is possible Saturday PM-night. Looks like a large severe weather outbreak from Texas & Oklahoma to Arkansas, Missouri & perhaps up into the Tri-State. Arkansas looks like the epicenter of it all. We will monitor.

1-2.5″ of rainfall is likely area-wide by Monday.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments