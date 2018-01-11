9:36 PM Winter Weather Update

Cold air is rushing in quickly behind Arctic front. Changeover to freezing rain may reach the Wabash by 11 p.m. & Evansville by 12 a.m. It may race past U.S. 231 by 3 a.m.

Freezing rain to sleet will occur overnight-morning before a changeover to snow, which should wind down by later in the day.

Gusty winds 15-38 mph from the north by cause a few limbs to break, given ice accumulation. Also, a few isolated power outages are possible.

Snow atop the ice will easily blow & drift about, especially on east-west roadways.

On a side note, some flurries/scattered snow showers are possible for part of Saturday & a clipper system may bring minor accumulating snow of perhaps 1 to 2″ of snow Monday.

