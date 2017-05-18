9:25 PM Tri-State Weather Update

After a few spotty t’storms earlier & one severe t’storm in Knox County south of Vincennes (1″ hailstones reported), we are dry Tri-State-wide now, a couple spotty showers/t’storms are still possible overnight with weak front in the vicinity. The best potential of this would be in our northern counties. Some patchy fog may develop in locations that received rainfall today.

The leftovers of the major Plains severe weather outbreak will arrive tomorrow morning & pass west to east in the 9 a.m.-2 p.m. time frame, it appears. Some scattered severe

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments