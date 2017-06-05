9:17 AM: Tri-State Weather Brief

Rainfall in western Kentucky will gradually depart this morning-midday. Actual cold front lags just north of I-64. A few spotty showers/t’showers are possible with it as it moves southward.

So, today will gradually dry in the afternoon & some clearing will occur. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s, depending on the amount of sunshine received.

Tuesday-Thursday looks dry & nice, but gradually warmer. However, nightly lows will be pleasant in the 50s.After a few isolated t’storms to end the week, it may cool slightly early next weekend before the real heat comes in by early next week with the continued potential of widespread 90s arriving.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



