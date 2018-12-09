Home Indiana 911 Toy Drive Seeks To Help Sick Children December 9th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

911 Gives Hope is holding a toy drive for children in the Tri-State who are ill.

This year they plan on filling a 53-foot trailer with toys for children in all age groups.

Bicycles, Legos and dolls are just a small amount of items the organization has received as people have come to contribute to the cause. ” We are just extremely lucky this year. We are getting married, we got a house we have all these things and so giving back to the community felt like the right thing to do, said Lynde Evans.”

911 Gives Hope provides gifts to lots of children and help families-even siblings of children who are in the hospital can receive a gift also. Don Ziliak says that his daughter Jacqueline is one of the first recipients of 911 Gives Hope. She is a two-time cancer survivor and right before she received a bone marrow transplant, 911 along with fire trucks and police cars provided Christmas for her and her brother.

The organization has held the toy drive for ten years and has received so many toys from donors in years past—–they are able to provide a child in the hospital with a toy year round. They have hope the high volume of donations will continue so they will be able to meet the community’s needs.

911 Gives Hope will be accepting donations until December 9th at 6pm in the Henderson Walmart and at the North Burkhardt Walmart parking lot in Evansville.

