9/11 Memorial Stops In Southern Illinois

Tri-staters get an opportunity to view artifacts from the twin towers in New York.

The Never Forget mobile exhibit is on display this weekend in Olney, Illinois.

The exhibit includes items taken from the collapsed twin towers following the September 11, 2001 attacks. It also includes numerous pictures, several videos, and two New York firefighters who give their accounts of what happened that day.

More than 2400 school children toured the exhibit in Olney earlier this week.

The exhibit is free and open 10:00 – 4:00 Saturday, Oct. 14. It is located next to the Richland County Courthouse.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

