911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Event Collects Toys for Sick Children

Area law enforcement are getting into the holiday spirit with their annual holiday toy drive. The 9th Annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive kicked off this morning at 6 a.m. Toy donations will be accepted until Sunday, December 3rd at 6 p.m.

First responders will be at the east side Walmart all day and night throughout the weekend.

Santa will also be there to take pictures – free of charge.

The toys that are collected will be going to children in area hospitals that are too sick to go home for Christmas.

Lt. Jason Ashworth said, “Well you know Christmas is a lot about kids and if you’re in a hospital and can’t be home it doesn’t mean you have to have a terminal illness but for the kids who aren’t going to be home this year it’ll be a great opportunity for the fire department and the law enforcement officers to take toys to the kids and let them enjoy Christmas a little better then maybe what they normally would’ve.“

Henderson first responders will also be collecting toys throughout the weekend at the Henderson Walmart.

