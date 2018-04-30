911 Calls of Fatal Boonville Shooting Released

Law enforcement released 911 calls after a shooting Friday outside of Boonville. The first call came in shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night. Two separate calls were made to 911 about the incident.

One allegedly came from the victim’s wife while the second call came in from the suspected shooter.

When authorities arrived, they say Ronald Blackford Jr. was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Blackford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not many details are being released but authorities say the entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

No charges have been filed but the shooting is still under investigation.



