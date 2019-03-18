911 Call Released in Robert Doerr Homicide Investigation

The Evansville-Vanderburgh Dispatch released a 911 recording of the call made by the wife of a slain firefighter.

Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his Oakley Street home. He was a member of the Evansville Fire Department.

In the calls, his wife Elizabeth “Becky” Fox-Doerr says she saw her husband’s truck pull into the driveway and heard a bunch of popping.

Fox-Doerr was arrested and formally charged with obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor for false informing. She is accused of deleting a phone call from her cellphone prior to calling authorities. She didn’t tell officers of the erased call in her initial interview.

Authorities say they have made no arrest in the death of Doerr.

