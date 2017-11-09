Home Indiana 911 Call Leads to Arrest of Gibson Co. Woman on Battery Charges November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A 911 call leads to the arrest of a Gibson County woman on battery charges. On Thursday just before 3 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a home in the 5000 block of South 1000 East near Somerville for reports of battery.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim, which led to an investigation into the battery report. During the investigation, 39-year-old Tiffanie Payton-Carter was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Payton-Carter is charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement. She is being held on a $550 cash bond.

