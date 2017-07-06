90s Climatology
The earliest occurrence of 90 or greater in the 1850-current Evansville metro data set was April 16, 1967 when the high temperature reached 90.
A couple periods with early occurrences of 90 have clustered………1854-1856 when it was 90 April 24, 1854, April 17, 1855 & April 25, 1856. However, all the first 90s occurrences in 1857, 1858, 1859 were in June.
This also occurred 1894-1896 with 90 April 30, 1894, 96 April 30, 1895 & 90 April 23, 1896.
No clustering of exceptionally late occurrences of 90 can be found, but since 2013, the first occurrence of 90 has averaged about 2 weeks later than normal with 2013 seeing its first 90 on June 12 at 93. June 16, 2014 reached 92 & June 7, 2015 saw 92. This year, we will hit 90 officially in Evansville 13 days later than the long-term average of May 29 with 92 forecast for tomorrow, June 10.
In fact, the average 2-week delay for first 90 over the past 3 years (4 including 2016) is the most consistent, latest delay since 2003-2005.
MEDIAN FIRST OCCURRENCE OF 90 BY DECADE:
1850s May 13
1860s June 1
1870s May 25
1880s June 2
1890s May 19
1900s June 7
1910s June 5
1920s June 1
1930s June 4
1940s June 3
1950s May 24
1960s May 23
1970s May 31
1980s May 27
1990s June 4
2000s June 4
2010s May 23