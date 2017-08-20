Home Indiana $90,000 Boat Goes Up In Flames On Patoka Lake August 20th, 2017 Warren Korff Indiana Pinterest

What started out as a fun afternoon on Patoka Lake ended with a Jasper man losing his boat.

Paul Eckert says he was driving his 60 foot house boat near the Patoka Lake Dam in Dubois County when he heard an explosion in the engine compartment.

The boat caught fire. A nearby boater saw what was happening and was able to get Eckert to safety. However, Eckert’s boat is a loss. It is partially submerged, but it is expected to be removed within a few days. The boat and its contents carry an estimated price tag of $90,000.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

