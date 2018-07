Home Kentucky Rest of Kentucky Bourbon 1972 Distillery Collapses July 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Barton 1792 building known for its bourbon distillery is now destroyed. The other half of the building collapsed two weeks after the first half of the building came down.

Business owners are saying they believe it destroyed nearly 9,000 barrels. The entire building had more than 20,000 barrels of aging bourbon.

Comments

comments