$900 Worth of E-Cigarettes Stolen From Evansville Gas Station

July 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Electronic cigarettes were the target of the latest robbery in Evansville. Now Evansville police are looking for the two people responsible.

Officials say the robbery happened over the weekend at the Windmill Bakery Circle K at U.S. 41 and Petersburg Road. It was reported that two males wearing hoodies and bandannas covering their faces entered and brandished a knife.

The suspects fled after stealing nearly $900 worth of electronic cigarettes. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact EPD.

