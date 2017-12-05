Home Indiana More Than 900 Electric Customers Without Power In Ft. Branch December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

More than 900 estimated electric customers are without power in Ft. Branch. Vectren has crews going to the Ft. Branch area, but there is not an estimated time of repair as of now.

An estimated 932 electric customers are without power at this time.

There are also reports of traffic signals out along Highway 41 in the Ft. Branch area in Gibson County.

There’s no word on what caused the power outage or when it will be fixed.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments