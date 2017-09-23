90s & 100s Climatology In the Evansville Metro Area

90s CLIMATOLOGY

The earliest occurrence of 90 or greater in the 1850-current Evansville metro data set was April 16, 1967 when the high temperature reached 90.

A couple periods with early occurrences of 90 have clustered………1854-1856 when it was 90 April 24, 1854, April 17, 1855 & April 25, 1856. However, all the first 90s occurrences in 1857, 1858, 1859 were in June.

This also occurred 1894-1896 with 90 April 30, 1894, 96 April 30, 1895 & 90 April 23, 1896.

No clustering of exceptionally late occurrences of 90 can be found, but since 2013, the first occurrence of 90 has averaged about 2 weeks later than normal with 2013 seeing its first 90 on June 12 at 93. June 16, 2014 reached 92 & June 7, 2015 saw 92. This year, we hit 90 officially in Evansville 13 days later than the long-term average of May 29 with 92 forecast for tomorrow, June 10.

In fact, the average 2-week delay for first 90 over the past 3 years (4 including 2016) is the most consistent, latest delay since 2003-2005.

The latest occurrence of 90 is October 23, 1963, while the earliest last occurrence of 90 is July 19, 1950. The normal last occurrence of 90 is around September 15.

MEDIAN FIRST OCCURRENCE OF 90 BY DECADE:

1850s May 13

1860s June 1

1870s May 25

1880s June 2

1890s May 19

1900s June 7

1910s June 5

1920s June 1

1930s June 4

1940s June 3

1950s May 24

1960s May 23

1970s May 31

1980s May 27

1990s June 4

2000s June 4

2010s May 23

100s CLIMATOLOGY

Spring-Fall Periods of Greatest Number of +100 Days:

23 1936 17 1854, 1930 14 2012 12 1881 9 1952

Decades with Greatest Number of +100 Days Ranked:

57 1930s 27 1850s (Largely From Two Major Drought/Extreme Summers……1854, 1856….1856 Driest Year On Record…..1854 Saw Driest July On Record) 23 1950s 22 1980s 21 1880s (Largely From Two Major Drought/Extreme Summers…..1881, 1887)

Number of days reaching +100 by decade:

1850s 27

1860s 6

1870s 14

1880s 21

1890s 12

1900s 6

1910s 17

1920s 10

1930s 57

1940s 7

1950s 23

1960s 6

1970s 4

1980s 22

1990s 6

2000s 6

2010s 18

