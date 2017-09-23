90s & 100s Climatology In the Evansville Metro Area
90s CLIMATOLOGY
The earliest occurrence of 90 or greater in the 1850-current Evansville metro data set was April 16, 1967 when the high temperature reached 90.
A couple periods with early occurrences of 90 have clustered………1854-1856 when it was 90 April 24, 1854, April 17, 1855 & April 25, 1856. However, all the first 90s occurrences in 1857, 1858, 1859 were in June.
This also occurred 1894-1896 with 90 April 30, 1894, 96 April 30, 1895 & 90 April 23, 1896.
No clustering of exceptionally late occurrences of 90 can be found, but since 2013, the first occurrence of 90 has averaged about 2 weeks later than normal with 2013 seeing its first 90 on June 12 at 93. June 16, 2014 reached 92 & June 7, 2015 saw 92. This year, we hit 90 officially in Evansville 13 days later than the long-term average of May 29 with 92 forecast for tomorrow, June 10.
In fact, the average 2-week delay for first 90 over the past 3 years (4 including 2016) is the most consistent, latest delay since 2003-2005.
The latest occurrence of 90 is October 23, 1963, while the earliest last occurrence of 90 is July 19, 1950. The normal last occurrence of 90 is around September 15.
MEDIAN FIRST OCCURRENCE OF 90 BY DECADE:
1850s May 13
1860s June 1
1870s May 25
1880s June 2
1890s May 19
1900s June 7
1910s June 5
1920s June 1
1930s June 4
1940s June 3
1950s May 24
1960s May 23
1970s May 31
1980s May 27
1990s June 4
2000s June 4
2010s May 23
____________________________________________________________________________
100s CLIMATOLOGY
Spring-Fall Periods of Greatest Number of +100 Days:
- 23 1936
- 17 1854, 1930
- 14 2012
- 12 1881
- 9 1952
Decades with Greatest Number of +100 Days Ranked:
- 57 1930s
- 27 1850s (Largely From Two Major Drought/Extreme Summers……1854, 1856….1856 Driest Year On Record…..1854 Saw Driest July On Record)
- 23 1950s
- 22 1980s
- 21 1880s (Largely From Two Major Drought/Extreme Summers…..1881, 1887)
Number of days reaching +100 by decade:
1850s 27
1860s 6
1870s 14
1880s 21
1890s 12
1900s 6
1910s 17
1920s 10
1930s 57
1940s 7
1950s 23
1960s 6
1970s 4
1980s 22
1990s 6
2000s 6
2010s 18