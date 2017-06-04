44News | Evansville, IN

+90 Days In June Since 1850

+90 Days In June Since 1850

June 4th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Some locations hit 90-92 this weekend.  Evansville Regional Airport officially reached 89.

However, the highest temperature so far in 2017 occurred on May 19 with 92.

The frequency of 90s days looks to rapidly increase after this week as a large, hot upper ridge builds in the Plains & moves eastward.  So, we will see multiple 90s days in our near future.

In terms of highest & lowest occurrence of 90s in June…………

Evansville Metro Greatest Number of +90° Days In June (Top 12) Since 1850

  1.  24    1952
  2.  23    1953
  3.  21    1933, 1954, 1853
  4.  20    1921
  5.  19    1934, 1988, 1874
  6.  18    1914, 1894
  7.  17    1925, 1936, 1871
  8.  16    1971, 1994, 2016
  9.  15    1913, 1984
  10.  14    1856, 1931, 1944, 1964, 1969, 1975, 1978
  11.  13    1901, 1910, 1956, 1979
  12.  12    1854, 1864, 1890, 1895, 1897, 1911, 1941, 1963, 1966

Evansville Metro Least Number of +90° Days In June (None or Only 1) Since 1850

  1.  0    1886, 1903, 1907, 1912, 1928, 1938
  2.  1     1893, 1900, 1904, 1915, 1974
Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.