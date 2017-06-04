+90 Days In June Since 1850
Some locations hit 90-92 this weekend. Evansville Regional Airport officially reached 89.
However, the highest temperature so far in 2017 occurred on May 19 with 92.
The frequency of 90s days looks to rapidly increase after this week as a large, hot upper ridge builds in the Plains & moves eastward. So, we will see multiple 90s days in our near future.
In terms of highest & lowest occurrence of 90s in June…………
Evansville Metro Greatest Number of +90° Days In June (Top 12) Since 1850
- 24 1952
- 23 1953
- 21 1933, 1954, 1853
- 20 1921
- 19 1934, 1988, 1874
- 18 1914, 1894
- 17 1925, 1936, 1871
- 16 1971, 1994, 2016
- 15 1913, 1984
- 14 1856, 1931, 1944, 1964, 1969, 1975, 1978
- 13 1901, 1910, 1956, 1979
- 12 1854, 1864, 1890, 1895, 1897, 1911, 1941, 1963, 1966
Evansville Metro Least Number of +90° Days In June (None or Only 1) Since 1850
- 0 1886, 1903, 1907, 1912, 1928, 1938
- 1 1893, 1900, 1904, 1915, 1974