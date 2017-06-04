+90 Days In June Since 1850

Some locations hit 90-92 this weekend. Evansville Regional Airport officially reached 89.

However, the highest temperature so far in 2017 occurred on May 19 with 92.

The frequency of 90s days looks to rapidly increase after this week as a large, hot upper ridge builds in the Plains & moves eastward. So, we will see multiple 90s days in our near future.

In terms of highest & lowest occurrence of 90s in June…………

Evansville Metro Greatest Number of +90° Days In June (Top 12) Since 1850

24 1952 23 1953 21 1933, 1954, 1853 20 1921 19 1934, 1988, 1874 18 1914, 1894 17 1925, 1936, 1871 16 1971, 1994, 2016 15 1913, 1984 14 1856, 1931, 1944, 1964, 1969, 1975, 1978 13 1901, 1910, 1956, 1979 12 1854, 1864, 1890, 1895, 1897, 1911, 1941, 1963, 1966

Evansville Metro Least Number of +90° Days In June (None or Only 1) Since 1850

0 1886, 1903, 1907, 1912, 1928, 1938 1 1893, 1900, 1904, 1915, 1974

