More Than 90 Crane Army Jobs Spared From Federal Hiring Freeze February 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor

More than 90 jobs at Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) will be spared from President Trump’s federal hiring freeze. Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly sent a letter to Secretary of Defense James Mattis asking that he exempt CAAA from the freeze. Sen. Donnelly also met with Secretary of the Army Robert Speer last week to talk about options for saving CAAA jobs.

“The Army’s order to exempt Crane Army personnel from the hiring freeze confirms what we have always known – the men and women of Crane Army Ammunition Activity do vital work every day to support our troops and protect American security. After pushing for these exemptions, I am pleased that the Army has acted. I will continue fighting for Crane’s Army and Navy workforce in the Senate,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly says he will continue pressing the Army leadership to exempt personnel with terms expiring in March and April, which are still under review. He has been fighting for the exemptions since it was first announced that roughly 130 CAAA employees would be impacted by the 90-day hiring freeze.

