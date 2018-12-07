9-11 Gives Hope hosts Toy Drive

It’s the 10th year for the 9-11 Gives Hope toy drive to help local kids have a more Merry Christmas.

The organization is hoping to fill a trailer located at Wal-Mart off of Burkhardt Road between now and Sunday, Dec. 9.

Santa will even be there Saturday and Sunday as well, taking free pictures with the kiddos.

After the drive ends, the toys will be delivered to the kids in time for Christmas.

It’s been very successful,” said Gives Hope treasurer Chris Rowe. “We’ve watched it grow to another location that we started in Henderson last year.

“I think we did Wal-Mart West, kind of had some trailers out there to bring us some toys out there as well. The Community has been great in supporting our cause here, and it continues to get bigger.”

In addition to the Wal-Mart at Burkhardt Road off the Lloyd Expressway, unwrapped gifts are also being accepted at the Henderson Wal-Mart or Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Trucks.

