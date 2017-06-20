Home Kentucky 8th Annual Dazzling Daylilies Festival Underway in Owensboro June 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

More than 700 Daylilies are taking over the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden this week for the eighth annual award-winning Dazzling Daylilies Festival. The festival opened Monday with events each day leading up to “Balloons over the garden” this weekend.

Nature lovers could take in the sights with guided tours of the Daylilies. Patrons can enjoy a special day of Bluegrass on Wednesday.

Event Organizer Laurna Strehl said, “We are going to welcome some romp goers and all of the general public is invited to attend. It’s 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll have live Bluegrass music, burritos with the real Hacienda food truck present and we’re also going to have some artists painting live paintings as we are here and you can purchase some of those.”

The fun continues Thursday with a guided tour of the Botanical Garden, specifically those beautiful Daylilies, and Friday the balloons arrive.

Full air balloon flights are $200 a person and you must make a reservation. There are also tethered balloon rides that are available for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission through Thursday is free for members, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and a dollar for children. Daily admission Friday through Sunday is $3, and children under two are free.

For more information, visit Daylily Festival in Owensboro.

