10:35 P.M. Snowfall Update

Light snow will gradually develop & overspread area from northwest & north to south & southeast early to late morning Thursday. Periods of snow will continue throughout the day though it will become more snow showery/squally with time rather than solid steady snow.

1-3″ is likely for northern/northeastern 3/4 of the Tri-State with the highest totals likely in a band near & north of I-64. 1″ or less will fall farther south.

Wind does not look to be a big issue. Despite the fluffy nature of the snow, winds of 5-15 mph form the north & then northwest will not blow the snow too much.

Temperatures will run 25-30 for the day after 20-25 in the morning.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. Chad is an active blogger about the weather. He also has writing credits in two PBS weather documentaries (An Illinois Winter and Stinging Dust and Forgotten Lives: The Dust Bowl), and is the author of It Was a Mighty Tempest: Hoosier Severe Weather & Flood Events Prior to 1905. More Posts Follow Me:



