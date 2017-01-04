10:35 P.M. Snowfall Update
Light snow will gradually develop & overspread area from northwest & north to south & southeast early to late morning Thursday. Periods of snow will continue throughout the day though it will become more snow showery/squally with time rather than solid steady snow.
1-3″ is likely for northern/northeastern 3/4 of the Tri-State with the highest totals likely in a band near & north of I-64. 1″ or less will fall farther south.
Wind does not look to be a big issue. Despite the fluffy nature of the snow, winds of 5-15 mph form the north & then northwest will not blow the snow too much.
Temperatures will run 25-30 for the day after 20-25 in the morning.