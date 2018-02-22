Home Indiana Evansville 85 Year Sentence Handed Down To Man Who Killed Chanda Hatt February 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man who shot and killed a woman in front of her family is sentenced. Richard Worley, 51, is sentenced to 85 years behind bars for the murder of Chanda Hatt last October.

Last month, Worley pleaded guilty to murder, five counts of attempted murder, reckless homicide, and habitual offender enhancement.

Investigators say Worley was staying at the home while the family living there was out of town. The family got back and Chanda Hatt had just stepped out of the vehicle when he allegedly shot her.

Chanda Hatt died from a single gunshot to the head. No one else was injured in the shooting.

In 2008, Worley was also charged with attempted murder of his then-girlfriend Debra Cook, Chanda Hatt’s mother.

