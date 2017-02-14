84-Year-Old Hershey Kiss Spreads Love At St. Mary’s

A lot of people dress up and go out to dinner for Valentine’s Day, but one little lady in the Tri-State had different plans.

An 84-year-old volunteer Rita Durnin put on a Hershey kiss costume and laced up her tennis shoes, passing out Valentine’s Day grams all over St. Mary’s Health.

“I’m one of those old ladies that walks a mile in 20 minutes,” Durnin said. “I thought I was going way too fast for you.”

You could say Durnin was on a mission this morning. She delivered gram after gram, gave out hugs and brought smiles to people’s faces.

But this isn’t this Hershey’s first kiss. She’s been delivering these Valentine’s Day treats to patients and workers for years.

“Makes you feel good that you brought a little sunshine to their day, where they’re not feeling good and here,” she said. “This helps.”

Durnin has put in almost 16,000 volunteer hours with St. Mary’s Health.

“She knows every inch of the hospital grounds, so we can send her anywhere,” another volunteer said.

Before her years of volunteering, Durnin was a nurse at St. Mary’s. A couple of years ago, she won the 2014 Golden Hoosier Award, which is the highest honor given to a senior citizen in Indiana.

Comments

comments