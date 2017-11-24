Home Indiana Evansville 84th Annual Hadi Shrine Circus Taking Over The Ford Center November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The 84th annual Hadi Shrine Circus has taken over the Ford Center, and will be here all weekend. Families can enjoy everything from individual performers to lion tamers to acrobats to elephants, and so much more.

Today you can catch the circus at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, November 25th, there are shows at 9:30 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Our very own 44News reporter Veronica DeKett will be the ringmaster on Saturday, November 25th at 2 p.m.

To buy tickets, visit Hadi Shrine Circus.









