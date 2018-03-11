8:45 PM Update
Back edge of the snow runs from Hayesville to Harrisburg & is slowly pivoting southeastward. The bands of heaviest snow is lined up from Perry through southern Spencer counties & over Hancock County.
Roads are icing up (even main roads) as the sun has set & the chilling of the pavement by the continuation of falling snow has dropped temperatures. They will run 29-32 tonight.
Winds are gusty with combination of wet, heavy accumulations causing some limb breakage. This has been reported near Angel Mounds, in Gallatin County & now in Perry County.
UPDATED SNOWFALL TOTALS AS OF 8:45 PM:
5.5″ Bristow
4.5″ Shawneetown
3.5″ 2 Miles North of Tell City
3.0″ Mt. Vernon, Indiana
2.3″ West of McCutchanville