8:35 P.M. Severe Weather Update

Low-level jet is now strengthening & the nose of it has helped produced significant tornado near Carbondale, Illinois to southeast of Farmington, Missouri. Deaths are reported & significant damage is also reported.

The rapidly-increasing tornado threat should overspread the Tri-State within hours with the potential of a strong, longer-track tornado or two. The storm in Clay/Richland has been a hail producer (stones up to 1.25-1.50″ reported).

It appears that the first round is the supercells in our northwest counties & round 2 is evolving from southwestern Illinois to Arkansas. The line is forming in Missouri (round 3).

Tornado Watch now for entire Tri-State, except Clay, Richland, Lawrence, until 4 a.m.

