82 Kohl’s Stores Accepting Amazon Returns

People wanting return an item to Amazon can now drop it off at your local Kohl’s store.

Kohl’s is opening some in-store Amazon shops and says it will start accepting returns for the online retailer at locations in Los Angeles and Chicago starting next month.

Kohl’s will pack and ship eligible Amazon return items for free at the 82 stores offering the service.

There will be designated parking spots near the Kohl’s store entrances for those making Amazon returns

