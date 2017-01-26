80th Anniversary of the Great Flood of 1937

EVANSVILLE JANUARY 26, 1937 & NEW ORLEANS AFTER KATRINA IN LATE AUGUST 2005 (IMAGE COURTESY OF FEMA):

The Great Flood of ’37 was unprecedented in its scope, severity & duration. January was one of or even THE warmest on record over the southeastern U.S., but this big, warm subtropical ridge caused a front to stall & numerous storm systems to ride along it (on its periphery). This, with a deep tropical connection to the Pacific & western Gulf led to incredible rainfall totals over the Ohio Valley region over several weeks as an atmospheric river of moisture/rainfall trained over the area.

The Kentucky state record for any month, 22.97″ of rainfall, occurred January 1937 at Earlington, showing the extreme nature of this event. Henderson saw 21″ for the month, Evansville 14.78″.

As many as 20 of the 31 days saw rain in the area & only 15% of the total sunshine occurred in the month. These days saw not just general 0.50 to 1″ rains, but seemingly 2-5″ in each rainfall event.

This would cause widespread flooding in the summer, but in January, when plants are not taking up the water & little evaporation occurs, this caused an unprecedented event in Tri-State weather history.

Flooding was significant from the Wabash to the Ohio, Tennessee, Mississippi valleys with abnormal rains in this zone.

Map on left shows area of Louisville that was submerged (white) at the flood peak. On the right is an aerial image of Evansville on January 26, showing the massive scale of the flooding on the southeast side of Evansville in areas that would never flood today.

It was this flood that prompted significant flood control measured in Evansville & through the Ohio, Tennessee & Wabash Valleys. New levees were constructed, as were dams. The flood control projected was enacted months later & construction wrapped up in 1939.

