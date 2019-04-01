80s Around the Corner?

Good Evening,

You know, all week we were forecasting sub-30° temperatures for the morning of April 1st, I wouldn’t have blamed you for simply assuming that we were pulling your leg. Unfortunately, this morning’s low temperatures ranging between 24° to 29° only proved that this was Mother Nature’s idea of a bad April Fools joke.

Despite this morning being our coldest in two weeks, there is a brighter (warmer) future ahead for the Tri-State! Higher pressure will remain a constant both east and south of the region during the next 24 to 36 hours, during of which we’ll continue to see a southerly wind flow gradually drive temperatures higher. After only reaching into the upper 40s and low 50s today, we’ll head for the 60s and even 70s during the next 48 hours!

If you like the ring of that, you’re going to love the extended forecast. From Wednesday on, the coolest temperature we’ll feel here in the River City will be 48° (Thursday morning) and the coolest afternoon ahead appears as though it will be Thursday (65°). Between Wednesday and next Tuesday our forecasted high temperatures will average 71°! That warmth however, doesn’t come without its costs.

A complex of lower pressure is expected to pass through the Ohio Valley during Thursday and Friday, supplying the Tri-State with scattered rainfall. Another passing system may supply our area with the threat for Severe Weather come Sunday afternoon and evening, though it’s too early to tell for sure. That same day however, may end up being our warmest day in nearly six months! The current anticipated high temperature for this upcoming Sunday is 79°; if that holds it will be the highest the mercury has crept since October 10th of lats year!

Comments

comments