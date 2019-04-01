8-Year-Old Threatens Woman and Steals Her Car

What started as a typical night of babysitting ended with the child allegedly stealing a car. Although, police say the kid did much more than just snatch the babysitter’s car keys.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you show up on a call like this,” says Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Fiscella. “The call came in originally as an 8-year-old that had taken a knife out of the kitchen and was threatening his babysitter with the knife.”

“An 8-year-old with a knife? I can’t even imagine,” says Joey Floyd, the babysitter’s neighbor.

This 911 call took an even more unpredictable twist.

“The babysitter advised us that the child is now taking her car keys and actually got in the vehicle, started the vehicle up, and actually managed to put it into drive,” says Dep. Fiscella.

The 8-year-old child managed to drive down to McBride Lane before getting stuck in the mud.

“When I came around to the vehicle and just saw this little person in there that could barely see over the dashboard. That was a shock to me, to begin with,” says Dep. Fiscella.

What happens next may leave you flabbergasted.

“He had the accelerator pinned to the floorboards, tires were spinning mud, and the vehicle was beginning to rock,” says Dep. Fiscella. “And at that point, I thought he may actually get it in drive and run me over.”

This thought did not stop Dep. Fiscella from trying to open the car door, but it was locked and he was at the mercy of an infuriated 8-year-old.

“He refused to open the door and actually cussed at me and told me to go blank myself and gave me the middle finger,” says Dep. Fiscella.

This exchange made Dep. Fiscella’s jaw drop, but he was able to convince the 8-year-old to get out of the driver’s seat.

“When I finally threatened to break the window, he almost had the look of defeat in his eyes,” says Dep. Fiscella. “He kind of curled his bottom lip as any parent would know.”

A familiar ending to a story involving a young child, but the alleged scenario is leaving people baffled.

“He held off two full grown adults with a knife and stole a car,” says Floyd. “How did he even know how to start the car and take off?”

