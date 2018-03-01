Home Indiana Evansville 8 People Treated for Possible Overdose in 3 Block Radius March 1st, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Fire crews treated as many as 8 people in a 3 block radius around 10 Wednesday morning, after someone called 911, reporting people were lying on the ground, unconscious.

They were found in the area of Second Ave. and Virginia St. and it’s believed they were suffering from drug overdoses. Evansville Police say one person was found on Iowa St. near 3rd St. and another person with the same symptoms was found at 2nd and Columbia.

Crews on scene say some of the people were unresponsive and others were semi-conscious and vomiting. Firefighters say as some patients regained consciousness, they had to be restrained for their own safety.

The victims reportedly had residue on their bodies but officials have not said exactly what drug they believe the victims had taken.

Evansville Fire crews did administer NARCAN to the victims, but they say it didn’t have much of an impact.

Police and firefighters have not said exactly what drug they believe the victims had taken.

They were all taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



