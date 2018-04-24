Home Indiana More Than $8 Million Invested In Spencer County Tourism April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

More than eight million dollars is invested into Spencer County Tourism. Tourism in Spencer County continues to develop and enhance, focusing on the visitors experience through local destinations.

The tourism investments for 2018 include:

– The Santa Claus Christmas Store added large display pieces to its showroom floor and expanded Mrs. Claus’s Sweet Treats to offer more items.

– Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum invested in museum lighting, displays, and restoration projects.

– Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari added new attractions like Tembo Falls and Tembo Tides, plus other additions and improvements throughout the park.

– Santa’s Lakeside Cottages added three cottages, a train ride for guests, an arcade/game room, and more.

– Lincoln Amphitheatre continues to invest in venue improvements such as sound equipment upgrades, lighting, and golf carts for courtesy rides.

– Mistletoe Manor, a new accommodation in Santa Claus, opened a vacation rental with space for family reunions and small groups to gather.

– St. Meinrad Archabbey completed the restoration of Monte Cassino Shrine.

– Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort added 20 Holiday Cottages, 40 rental golf carts, and more.

– Lincoln State Park invested in park improvements such as tree plantings and upgrades to the group camp dining hall.

– Santa’s Lodge updated its Celebration Room for special events, purchased new mattresses for double and queen guest rooms, and completed other hotel improvements.

– The Town of Santa Claus invested in upgrades at the Santa Claus Community Center, Jim Yellig Park, and pedestrian/bike trails throughout the town.

Spencer County is home to nationally renown attractions like Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and Lake Rudolph Campground, along with national and state parks commemorating Lincoln’s Indiana Boyhood Home.

For more information about Spencer County’s tourism, call 888-444-9252, visit Santa Claus, Indiana, or Lincoln’s Boyhood Home.

