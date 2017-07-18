Home Indiana Evansville 8 Indicted for Alleged Heroin Distribution from Chicago to Evansville July 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

Eight people are indicted for their alleged role in the distribution of heroin to Evansville. The U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says David Capers set up a pipeline to get the heroin from Chicago to Evansville.

This case, Operation Trainspotting, targeted a criminal organization which had a pipeline of heroin from Chicago to Evansville.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says about 10 pounds of heroin has been brought into the community, which he says is the equivalent to every person (man, woman, and child) taking a hit of heroin.

Law enforcement says Capers would ship heroin to Emmanuel Brewster, Jr. and Harry Campbell to be distributed in the city of Evansville.

Capers, Campbell, Emmanuel Brewster, Jr., Deandre Brewster, John Rutter, Tarana Grimes, Bretton Vaughn, and Rochelle Brewster have been indicted in connection to this case.

The heroin charges carry a maximum of life without parole or a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

Deandre and Emmanual Brewster are also charged with being convicted felons in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum of 10 years in jail. That charge could run consecutively with the heroin charges or it could be served afterward.

Comments

comments